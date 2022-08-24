CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2021 Released on psc.cg.gov.in: Check Steps To Download
Candidates will have to appear for prelims, mains, and interview rounds to clear the CGPSC PCS Mains 2021.
The results for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 have been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download the result as well as the merit list at the official website – psc.cg.gov.in.
The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 was held on 26, 27, 28, and 29 May 2021. As per the reports, a total of 509 candidates qualified for the mains exam and they can now appear for the interview round.
CGPSC will also conduct the interview round for the selection of candidates. The interview round is expected to be held in the third week of September and a detailed schedule will be released soon.
The CGPSC PCS exam is being conducted with the aim to fill up 171 posts in various state government departments. The selection process will consist of three rounds – preliminary, main, and interview rounds.
How To Check CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2021?
Visit the official website of CGPCS –
On the home page, search for the link and click on 'Written exam result – State service Mains exam 2021 (22-08-2022)'
The CGPSC Mains result merit list will be displayed on the screen
Search for the result with the help of your roll number
Download your results and keep a hard copy for future use.
