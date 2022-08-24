CGPSC PCS Mains Result 2021 Released on psc.cg.gov.in: Check Steps To Download

The results for the Chhattisgarh State Service (Mains) Exam or PCS Mains Exam 2021 have been released by the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC). Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check and download the result as well as the merit list at the official website – psc.cg.gov.in.

The Chhattisgarh PCS Main Exam 2021 was held on 26, 27, 28, and 29 May 2021. As per the reports, a total of 509 candidates qualified for the mains exam and they can now appear for the interview round.

CGPSC will also conduct the interview round for the selection of candidates. The interview round is expected to be held in the third week of September and a detailed schedule will be released soon.