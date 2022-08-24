TS DOST 2022 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out on 27 August, Details Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to declare the Phase-II seat allotment result for the Degree Online Services Telangana (TS DOST) 2022 on Saturday, 27 August.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the Phase-II seat allotment list at the official website – dost.cgg.gov.in.

DOST provides only a single window for registration and admission into any undergraduate courses offered by the colleges affiliated with state universities, including Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, and Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.