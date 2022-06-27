TS Inter 1st, 2nd-Year Result 2022: Websites and Steps to Check Results

Students awaiting the TS Inter Results 2022 should know that they will soon be informed about the date and time by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). The Board announced on Saturday, 25 June, that they may soon declare the dates for TS Inter results.

Initially, there were reports that TS Inter Results 2022 might be out on 25 June itseld. However, the board has not yet confirmed the TS Inter Results 2022 date and time.

After the result declaration, candidates can download their scorecard from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.