TS ICET Results 2022 Delayed: Know Result Date; Check icet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi

TS ICET 2022 results date has been postponed, according to the latest details.
(Photo: iStock)
The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) Results 2022 are expected to be delayed further, according to the latest reports available. Earlier, the TS ICET Results were supposed to be officially released on Monday, 22 August. Now, the latest reports suggest that the results are likely to be declared on 29 August by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test on the scheduled date are requested to keep a close eye on the website icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.
Any update on the TS ICET Results 2022 will be available on the official website – icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi for the candidates. The Kakatiya University in Warangal conducted the TS ICET 2022 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates are eagerly waiting for the TS ICET Results to be released on the official website.
The TS ICET 2022 results date is expected to be announced soon on the website. It is important to note that no official announcements have been made regarding the result release date.
The TS ICET 2022 Answer Key was officially released on 4 August by the Kakatiya University in Warangal. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till 8 August.
They must log in to their registered account on the website to download the TS ICET Results. As per the latest official reports, approximately 75,952 candidates had appeared for the TS ICET 2022.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the TS ICET 2022 Results once released by the university:
Go to icet.tsche.ac.in, manabadi.
Click on the link that states TS ICET Results on the home page of the site.
Enter your registration number and date of birth correctly on the blank space.
Tap on Submit to view the result.
The TS ICET 2022 Results will be displayed on your screen
Check your scores properly
Download the TS ICET Results from the website for future reference
You should keep a hard copy of the result
