JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date Released: Check Website; Know How To Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to put out the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card on Tuesday, 23 August. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from the official website once they are released on Tuesday. The website that everyone should visit to download the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card is jeeadv.ac.in. They can also find the admit card declaration date notice on the website so interested candidates can take a look at it. Important details are mentioned on the website.

It is important to note that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is all set to conduct the JEE Advanced 2022 on 28 August. Candidates must download the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card before the exams begin. They will not be allowed to sit for the exam on the scheduled date without the hall tickets.