TS ECET 2022 Admit Card Released: Steps To Download the Revised Hall Ticket

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released the revised Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 hall ticket on the official website – ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can use their login credentials like application number and password created during the application submission to download their TS ECET 2022 Admit Card.

Candidates should remember that the TS ECET 2022 exam was postponed by the concerned authorities due to some unavoidable reasons. This is the reason the revised TS ECET 2022 Hall Ticket was released on 27 July 2022. The revised exam date of TS ECET is Monday, 1 August 2022.

This year, the TS ECET examination for the 2022-2023 session will be held by JNTU on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).