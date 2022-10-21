TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Final Phase Registration Today: Check Latest Details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will officially begin the final phase of counselling registration for TS EAMCET 2022 today, Friday, 21 October. Candidates interested to register for the final phase of TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 can start the process today. It is important to note that the registrations will take place only online. One has to go to the official website to apply for the counselling final phase. Candidates must visit tseamcet.nic.in to know more.

