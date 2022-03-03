Telangana Class 12 Exam Date 2022: TSBIE Announces New Exam Dates, Check Here

Telangana Class 12 Exam Date 2022 revised by TSBIE.
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, TSBIE has decided to revise the TS Class 12 board examination dates as the initial dates were clashing with JEE Mains 2022 dates.
The revised schedule of Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE 2022 has been released by the TSBIE on Wednesday, 2 March.
National Testing Agency, NTA had announced JEE Mains 2022 dates on 1 March 2022. The April session is set to be conducted from 16 April to 21 April 2022.
The date clash between these two exams created chaos among the students and left them in a fix.
Therefore, TSBIE had to make a decision and revise the schedule to help the students out.
According to the Telangana State Class 12 Board Examination 2022 revised schedule, the first-year exams will start with Second Language Paper-I on 22 April 2022.
The revised schedule states that the examinations will end on 12 May. The timings of the examinations are set from 9:00 am to noon for all the theory subjects.
Students are advised to keep checking the official website for any latest updates regarding the examination. The revised schedule is expected to be out on the website soon.
The practical vocational courses examinations will be held as per the original timetable that is from 23 March to 8 April 2022.
If candidates need more information they can reach out to the institutions or keep an eye on the official website for updates.
