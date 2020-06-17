The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Examination (TSBIE) will be releasing the Telangana Inter Results 2020 for 1st and 2nd year students on Wednesday, 17 June.According to a Jagran Josh report, the Manabadi Intermediate Results were submitted on 15 June and the combined Inter Results will be released on 18 June. Once announced, students will be able to access their results on tsbie.cgg.gov.inThe exams were initially scheduled to finish on 23 March but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pending exams for Geography Paper-II, Modern Language-Paper II were postponed and were scheduled again for 18 May.The report further states the TBSIE board has successfully completed the spot evaluation for the intermediate exams and are expected to release the result in the coming weeks. State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier announced 21 additional evaluation centres to ensure there is no delay in announcing the result.How to Check Telangana Intermediate Education 2020 Results?Here are the steps to check your Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education results when they are available:Candidates need to visit the official site of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in.Click on TS Inter Result 2020 link available on the home page.You would be redirected to a new page where candidates will have to enter their respective roll numbers.Enter the check result link and your result will be displayed on the screen.Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further use. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.