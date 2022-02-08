TS Inter Exam Dates 2022: Tentative Exam Schedule for 1st, 2nd Year IPE Released
Candidates can download the tentative exam schedule for TS inter 1st and 2nd-year IPE exams at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
The tentative exam schedule of Telangana State Board (TS) Inter 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, on its official website.
As per the schedule released, the Telangana Board Inter 2022 practical exams will be held from 23 March 2022 to 8 April 2022.
The TS inter 2022 theory exams for the 1st year students will be conducted from 20 April 2022, while the theory exams for the 2nd year students will commence from 21 April 2022.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and check the exam schedule for the TS Inter 2022 examinations.
Candidates must note that the final schedule for the TS inter 2022 examinations will also be declared on the website mentioned above.
As per the schedule released, the TS Inter exams shall be conducted till 10 May 2022.
Both the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exams will be held in the morning shift (09:00 am to 12:00 pm).
Fake News on Exam Schedule
Recently, a news piece was going around the internet, which said that the TS inter practical exams will not be conducted this year. However, the TSBIE has released an official notification addressing this and has directed students to not be misled by such rumours.
