TS Inter First Year 2021 Results Declared: Here's How to Check

TS Inter 1st year exams 2021 were conducted from 25 October to 3 November.
The Quint
Education
Updated:

TS Inter 1st year result announced on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

|

(Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>TS Inter 1st year result announced on&nbsp;tsbie.cgg.gov.in</p></div>

TS Inter 1st year result 2021 was announced by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday, 16 December 2021.

Students who appeared for the exam can check their result on the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Candidates can also check their result on the other websites like manabadi.co.in, examresults.ts.nic.in, and results.cgg.gov.in.

Also ReadTS ICET 2021 Counselling: Special Round Seat Allotment Result to be Out Today
TS Inter 1st year 2021 exams were held from 25 October to 3 November 2021.

How to Check TS Inter 1st Year Result 2021?

  • Go to the official website of TSBIE: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

  • Click on TS Inter 1st Year Result link on the home page

  • Enter your TS Inter 1st year hall ticket number

  • Click 'Get Memo'

  • Your TS Inter First Year 2021 result will appear on the screen

  • Download and save the memo for future reference

Also ReadTS Inter 1st Year Result 2021: Check Full Details

In case any student is unable to download the memo, then they can get in touch with TSBIE on helpline number 040-24600110 or raise grievance in bigrs.telangana.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a total of 4,59,242 candidates appeared for TS Inter 1st year 2021 exam. Out of which 2,24,012 candidates, i.e. 49 percent, have passed the exam, the report added.

For more details about TS Inter exam, candidates are advised to check the official website of TSBIE.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 16 Dec 2021,05:08 PM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT