JEE Main 2022 Website Updated: Exam Dates, Notification Expected Soon

The new website of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main has been launched by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Interested students can check the new website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The NTA, the organising body of JEE, is also expected to announce the exam dates of JEE 2022 soon. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the same are advised to check the official website of JEE regularly for further updates.