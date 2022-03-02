JEE Main 2022 Registration Begins: Check Exam Dates & Eligibility Criteria

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022.

According to the official notice released by NTA, JEE Mains 2022 will be conducted in two sessions for admissions in the next academic session (2022-23). Application process for JEE Main session 1 has commenced from Tuesday, 01 March 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for JEE Main 2022 can do it on the official website of NTA JEE: jeemain.nta.nic.in.