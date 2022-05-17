TANCET Result 2022 Likely by 10 June: Check Details on Official Website

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2022 is expected to be formally announced on or before 10 June 2022. Anna University, the one that administers the exam, has confirmed the date officially. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2022 on the scheduled date can check their results once they are released on the website. Candidates can also download the result from the official website if they want. It is to be noted that the TANCET Result 2022 will be available by 10 June 2022.