TANCET Result 2022 Likely by 10 June: Check Details on Official Website

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2022 is expected to be formally announced on or before 10 June 2022. Anna University, the one that administers the exam, has confirmed the date officially. Candidates who appeared for the TANCET 2022 on the scheduled date can check their results once they are released on the website. Candidates can also download the result from the official website if they want. It is to be noted that the TANCET Result 2022 will be available by 10 June 2022.
They can also check the website for other updates on the result time and exact date as the latest information will be updated there for the students to access.
It is to be noted that even though the exact date of the result has not been confirmed, it is certain that the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) Result 2022 will be published by 10 June 2022.
Anna University is also expected to release the answer key before the TANCET Result 2022 as per the latest updates.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check and download the TANCET Result 2022 from the website once they are released officially:
Go to the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu.
Click on the TANCET Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Enter your Roll Number and other required details to log in.
Click on submit after verifying all the details that you have entered.
The result will appear on the screen.
Download the result from the website and click on submit.
Keep checking the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu. for all the updates on the TANCET Result 2022. Candidates who are interested to check their scores will receive more information via the website very soon.
