NEET-UG 2022: Application Deadline Extended, Find the Latest Details Here

The application deadline for NEET-UG 2022 extended by the NTA.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 again.
Candidates must note that the NEET-UG 2022 registration process has been extended till 20 May 2022. Those who want to register for the NEET-UG 2022 can do so till the said date.
It is to be noted that the application process for the NEET-UG 2022 is being conducted online by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Interested medical aspirants can register themselves online for the NTA NEET-UG 2022 via the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
For more details on NEET-UG 2022, candidates can check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
It is to be noted that the NTA will not accept registrations after the deadline. So, the candidates need to register for the entrance exam by 20 May 2022.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow while registering for the NEET-UG 2022:
Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA): neet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link "Registrations for NEET-UG 2022" available on the homepage.
Register yourself by providing all the necessary details.
Fill in the NEET-UG 2022 application form properly and pay the fees online.
Click on submit after verifying all the details you have entered.
Download the application form from the website and take a printout.
These are the steps that all the candidates need to follow to apply for the NEET-UG 2022 online. To know more about the registration deadline, candidates are requested to visit the official site, neet.nta.nic.in.
