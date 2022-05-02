TANCET 2022: Hall Ticket Download, Check the Website tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 admit card is to release today, on 2 May 2022 on the official website.
The admit cards/hall tickets of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 will officially release today, on Monday, 2 May 2022 for the candidates to check and download. Anna University has decided to formally release the TANCET 2022 admit cards for the candidates who have registered for the exam. Candidates can go to the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, to download the admit card once it is released today, on 2 May 2022. The TANCET 2022 hall ticket is a very important document that needs to be carried.
Candidates are requested to also take note of the exam date and timings before appearing for the TANCET 2022.
The official website of TANCET, tancet.annauniv.edu, contains all the latest information and updates about the exam.
It is important to note that there will be a postgraduate entrance exam on 14 May and 15 May 2022. Candidates who have registered should take note of this information.
The TANCET 2022 for ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses will be held on 15 May 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.
The ones who have registered for TANCET 2022 should remember the exam dates and times. It is also to be noted that the admit card/hall ticket will officially release today on the website.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the TANCET 2022 Admit Cards from the website once it is released today, on Monday, 2 May 2022:
Go to the official website of TANCET: tancet.annauniv.edu
Click on the link that states "TANCET hall ticket 2022" on the homepage
Enter your credentials such as email ID and password to log in
After entering all the details, click on the login button
A new page will appear on your device
Download the TANCET 2022 admit card/hall ticket from the website
Take a printout of the admit card after downloading it
