TANCET 2022 Registration To Begin Today: Application Process, Other Details
TANCET 2022: How to apply for the entrance test online.
Anna University is all set to formally begin the registration process for TANCET 2022 from Wednesday, 30 March 2022.
Candidates who are interested to apply for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 can start registering online from Wednesday.
The ones who want to apply are requested to do so through the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu. It is to be noted that the application process for the entrance exam will take place online.
Candidates are also requested to check the official website for further updates on the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022. They can check the important dates and other details.
It is important to remember that the registration process for TANCET 2022 officially begun on Wednesday. It is crucial to check the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu – for all the details.
TANCET 2022: Important Dates and Details
The application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2022 commenced on 30 March 2022 and it is scheduled to end on 18 April 2022.
Candidates are requested to fill out the registration form within the deadline. The ones who will not register online for TANCET 2022 by 18 April 2022 will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Any applications after the deadline, which is 18 April 2022, will not be entertained.
All these dates are mentioned on the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu – for the candidates to take a look while applying for the examination.
It is to be noted that TANCET 2022 will be held by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu.
Candidates who are interested to seek admission to MBA, MCA, and ME/M.Tech/ M. Arch/ M.Plan have to appear for the entrance test.
TANCET 2022: Steps to Apply
Candidates who are interested to apply for TANCET 2022 online can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu.
Step 2: Tap on TANCET 2022 link on the home page.
Step 3: Enter the required registration details correctly.
Step 4: Click on submit after verifying all the details.
Step 5: Fill in the application form by providing all the required details.
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
Step 7: Pay the application fees and click on submit.
Step 8: Download the application form and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates should go to the official website to check the TANCET 2022 official notification.
