TANCET 2022 Registration To Begin Today: Application Process, Other Details

TANCET 2022 online registration begins on 30 March 2022.
Anna University is all set to formally begin the registration process for TANCET 2022 from Wednesday, 30 March 2022.
The ones who want to apply are requested to do so through the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu. It is to be noted that the application process for the entrance exam will take place online.
It is important to remember that the registration process for TANCET 2022 officially begun on Wednesday.
Candidates are requested to fill out the registration form within the deadline. The ones who will not register online for TANCET 2022 by 18 April 2022 will not be allowed to sit for the exam.
Any applications after the deadline, which is 18 April 2022, will not be entertained.
It is to be noted that TANCET 2022 will be held by Anna University on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu.
Candidates who are interested to apply for TANCET 2022 online can follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website of TANCET – tancet.annauniv.edu.
Step 2: Tap on TANCET 2022 link on the home page.
Step 3: Enter the required registration details correctly.
Step 4: Click on submit after verifying all the details.
Step 5: Fill in the application form by providing all the required details.
Step 6: Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
Step 7: Pay the application fees and click on submit.
Step 8: Download the application form and keep a printout for future reference.
Candidates should go to the official website to check the TANCET 2022 official notification.
