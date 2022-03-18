TN To Bear Cost for Govt School Students to Study in IIT, AIIMS

In order to motivate students to seek admission in premier higher education institutions like IIT, IISc & AIIMS, the Tamil Nadu government will bear the entire cost of undergraduate education of students who studied in government schools from classes 6-12.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday, 18 March, presented the first full-fledged budget of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government for the year 2022-23 in the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George.

The minister said that social safety net, data driven governance, environmental sustainability, and inter-generational equity were among the key focus areas of this year’s budget.

"Budget policies are formulated keeping Tamil ethos in concern," he added.

The main opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by Edappadi Palaniswami. staged a walkout at the beginning of the session. Speaker M Appavu had urged them to stay stating that matters regarding raids at former minister SP Velumani's house and arrest of former fisheries minister D Jayakumar can be discussed after the budget speech.