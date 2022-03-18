What Is Air Superiority and Why Doesn’t Russia Control the Sky Over Ukraine?

In a war, the belligerent that holds complete control of the skies, is said to have air superiority.

Additionally, the US Department of Defense and NATO define air supremacy (different from air superiority) as something that a belligerent has achieved when "the opposing air force is incapable of effective interference".

Therefore, with air superiority, air operations can be conducted "without prohibitive interference by the opposing force", while during air supremacy, the opposing air force is "incapable of effective interference", as per NATO definitions.