TANCET 2022 Rank List: Know Release Date and Counselling Schedule Updates Here

The TANCET 2022 rank list is likely to be declared on 25 August.
(Photo: iStock)
The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Chennai, is most likely to release the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) rank list 2022 on 25 August. Candidates can check and download the TANCET 2022 rank list from the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu. Candidates must keep a close eye on the website on Thursday, 25 August, to know when the rank list will be released.
Candidates should go through the TANCET 2022 rank list carefully on tancet.annauniv.edu, once released since the shortlisted candidates have to appear for the TANCET Counselling 2022. DTE Chennai updates every information on the site.
The TANCET 2022 counselling process is scheduled to begin on 1 September. Shortlisted candidates should appear for the counselling process on time.
The TANCET 2022 Rank List release date is tentative since DTE Chennai has not announced anything officially regarding the rank list yet.
Candidates are requested to submit the counselling fee between 1-2 September. The tentative TANCET 2022 allotment list is scheduled to be released on 4 September.
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the TANCET 2022 rank list online:
Go to the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu.
Click on the active link that states TANCET 2022 rank list on the homepage.
A PDF file will be displayed on your screen.
Check the list of shortlisted candidates.
Download the PDF for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)