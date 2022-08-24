TS CPGET 2022 Answer Key and Response Sheet Out: Check Website, Raise Objections

The Osmania University in Hyderabad has officially released the TS CPGET 2022 answer key along with the response sheet and objection format for the candidates. The TS CPGET 2022 response sheet and answer key are available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper from cpget.tsche.ac.in. The response sheet and objection format are also available on the same website for the candidates to check and download.

Candidates are requested to download the TS CPGET 2022 answer key and response sheet soon from the website – cpget.tsche.ac.in. They can calculate their probable scores by going through the TS CPGET 2022 Key Paper. Candidates are also allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key online, if there are any. But they must raise their objections against the answer key within the deadline.