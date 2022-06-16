TANCET Scorecard 2022 To Be Released by Anna University on Official Website

Anna University, Chennai is all set to release the TANCET 2022 scorecard and they have begun the process from 15 June 2022. TANCET scorecard 2022 download link will be available on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates can download their scorecards between 15 June to 30 June and they need to check that all the details are correct before downloading the scorecards.

The candidates can check and download their TANCET 2022 scorecard online using their login credentials. The last date for downloading the TANCET 2022 scorecard is 30 June 2022.

The TANCET 2022 results were announced by the authorities on 9 June. However, due to several requests for minor corrections by the candidates, the authorities shifted the date for downloading the TANCET scorecard from 10 June to 15 June.