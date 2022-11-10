Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet Out: Check Website; Know Exam Details Here

The Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 schedule can be downloaded from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
The date sheet for the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 has been officially declared by the Directorate of Tamil Nadu. All the candidates are requested to check and download the board exam schedule from the official website. The website that students should visit to download the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC timetable is dte.tn.gov.in. It contains all the latest updates from the Directorate of Tamil Nadu for interested students so one must take a look at the details.
Candidates are requested to download the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 date sheet soon from the official website - dte.tn.gov.in. Any changes in the Tamil Nadu Board Class 10 SSLC, Class 12 HSC timetable will be informed to the students via the website. After downloading the datesheet, one must keep a close eye on the site for updates.
According to the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the Tamil Nadu Board 2023 Class 10 SSLC exam is set to begin on 6 April 2023. The Tamil Nadu Board exam 2023 Class 12 HSC is scheduled to start on 16 March 2023.
The board exams are set to be conducted from 10:15 am to 1:15 pm. Students will be allowed to read the question paper from 10 am to 10:10 am. All the details, important dates, and timings are mentioned on the schedule that is declared recently.
Candidates are requested to download the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 date sheet and take a better look at the dates if they haven't already.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 date sheet for Classes 10 and 12:
Go to the website - dte.tn.gov.in.
Click on the link that states the Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 timetable on the homepage.
The board exam timetable for the respective class will open on your screen.
Now download the Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet from the website.
Take a printout of the date sheet to take a look at the exam dates and timings whenever required.
