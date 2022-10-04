CBSE 2023 Board Exams: Date, Updates On Complete Schedule & Sample Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already informed about the Boards 2023 exam. The board recently announced that the 2023 board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted beginning on 15 February 2023.

The board has not yet confirmed or announced any details about the full schedule of the CBSE 10th and 12th Board exams. The board has already released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 sample papers which will also contain the marking schemes, the specimen questions, and expected questions that can be asked in the next board exams. It will help them prepare better for the CBSE Boards exams 2023.

CBSE Board had issued a statement while releasing the CBSE board 2022 results, "In the light of lessening of the impact of the Covid pandemic across the globe, the board has decided to conduct 2023 examination from 15 February, 2023."