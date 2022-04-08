Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022 Revised, Check the Official Website

Revised Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022 is out on the website.
The Department of Pre University Education, PUE has officially published a Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022 for the board examinations that will start soon.
It is also important to note that no significant changes have been made in the revised Karnataka 2nd PUC Timetable 2022.
They can also find more information relating to the examination and the latest details on the official website.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website: pue.kar.nic.in. for all the latest updates.
Before the Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exam 2022 commences, candidates need to take a look at the revised dates even though not many changes have been made.
According to the date sheet, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exam 2022 is scheduled to commence on 22 April 2022.
The exams will go on from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022 as per the dates mentioned on the revised timetable.
It is also important to note that the Karnataka 2nd PUC Board Exam 2022 will be conducted according to the same manner that was decided earlier.
Candidates should note that the exams will be conducted in the morning session, which is from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.
It is still unknown why the dates have been revised by the Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.
As per the timetable, the first paper on 22 April 2022 that the candidates have to appear for is Logic, Business Studies.
The last exam is scheduled to take place on 18 May 2022 and the candidates will have to appear for the Hindi paper.
Candidates will find the complete date sheet on the official website: pue.kar.nic.in.
