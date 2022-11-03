CBSE 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Date Sheet Likely To Be Released By November End

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet for 10, 12 classes is expected to be released by the end of November. Check details here.
(Photo: The Quint)
CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is expected to release the date sheet of 10th and 12th class board exam 2023 soon. Reportedly, CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet will be issued by the concerned officials in the last week of November 2022. Once released, candidates can download and check the date sheet from the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
The CBSE Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet will mention all the important details including dates of exam, timing, courses, subject codes, and more.
The tentative guidelines and timelines for CBSE 10, 12 practical, internal assessment, and project assessment have already published by the concerned authorities for winter schools. It is likely that the practical examination and internal assessment will be conducted from 15 November to 14 December 2022.
The official dates for CBSE board exam 2023 for 10th and 12th classes have not been announced by the CBSE yet, However, it is expected that the CBSE 10 and Class 12 Board exams 2023 will be conducted in February 2023. Before the final exams, the internal assessment and practical examinations will be held by the CBSE board for regular schools.
Candidates who want to check their CBSE 10, 12 exam date sheet 2023 must follow the below steps.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications section.
Search the direct link for 'CBSE 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet'.
Click on the link and a PDF file will be displayed on your screen.
Check the date sheet carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
