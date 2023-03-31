SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Date, Cut Off, Where and How to Check

SSC GD Constable result 2023 released on the official website.
The Staff Selection Commission, SSC conducted the recruitment exam 2023 to fill in the posts of General Duty Constables in different armed forces of the country.
The SSC GD Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill in posts of GD Constables in NCB, BSF, CISF, ITBP, AR, CRPF, SSB and SSF for 45284 vacancies.
Interested candidates who are willing to be a part these armed forces were able to apply for the posts from 27 October to 30 November 2023. The SSC GD Exam was conducted from10 January to 13 February 2023. Now the students are waiting for the result to be released.
The SSC GD Result 2023 to be released on the official website ssc.nic.in. The results are expected to be declared on 30 March 2023. The Answer Key was released on 18 February.
Below are the cut off marks for the candidates from different states and know the steps to check and download the SSC GD result 2023 as well.
Punjab: 78 – 83 marks
Haryana: 79 – 82 marks
Chandigarh: 67 – 76 marks
Rajasthan: 52 – 57 marks
Bihar: 50 – 55 marks
Assam: 53 – 58 marks
Arunachal Pradesh: 56 – 61 marks
Andhra Pradesh: 66 – 89 marks
Jammu & Kashmir: 64 – 79 marks
Jharkhand: 64 – 75 marks
Uttrakhand: 53 – 69 marks
Uttar Pradesh: 76 – 94 marks
Gujarat: 86 – 92 marks
Madhya Pradesh: 75 – 85 marks
Maharashtra: 73 – 84 marks
Kerala: 73 – 80 marks
Karnataka: 73 – 86 marks
Tamil Nadu: 71 – 88 marks
Odisha: 69 – 84 marks
West Bengal: 67 – 91 marks
Manipur: 56 – 90 marks
Mizoram: 64 – 70 marks
Telangana: 59 – 70 marks
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 54 – 66 marks
Chattisgarh: 63 – 94 marks
Nagaland: 75 – 87 marks
Tripura: 78 – 94 marks
Delhi: 88 – 96 marks
Puducherry: 83 – 94 marks
The SSC Constable GD Merit List the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
The aspiring candidates will be able to check and download the merit lists
The merit list will have the names of the candidates and their ranks
The SSC will also release category wise merit lists
After you have gotten the name on the merit list, you will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test.
The candidates will have to clear these tests if they wanted to get appointed for the posts.
Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the Result button present at the top.
Click on the GD tab.
Then click on the SSC GD result 2023 link.
The SSC GD result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
You can view, save, and download the result PDF.
