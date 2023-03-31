SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Date, Cut Off, Where and How to Check

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC GD Constable Result 2023: Date, Cut Off, Where and How to Check

Know the date, time, website, and steps to check the SSC GD Constable Result 2023
Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

SSC GD Constable result 2023 released on the official website.

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC conducted the recruitment exam 2023 to fill in the posts of General Duty Constables in different armed forces of the country.

The SSC GD Recruitment 2023 is being conducted to fill in posts of GD Constables in NCB, BSF, CISF, ITBP, AR, CRPF, SSB and SSF for 45284 vacancies.

Interested candidates who are willing to be a part these armed forces were able to apply for the posts from 27 October to 30 November 2023. The SSC GD Exam was conducted from10 January to 13 February 2023. Now the students are waiting for the result to be released.

The SSC GD Result 2023 to be released on the official website ssc.nic.in. The results are expected to be declared on 30 March 2023. The Answer Key was released on 18 February.

Below are the cut off marks for the candidates from different states and know the steps to check and download the SSC GD result 2023 as well.

SSC GD Constable Cut Off 2023

  1. Punjab: 78 – 83 marks

  2. Haryana: 79 – 82 marks

  3. Chandigarh: 67 – 76 marks

  4. Rajasthan: 52 – 57 marks

  5. Bihar: 50 – 55 marks

  6. Assam: 53 – 58 marks

  7. Arunachal Pradesh: 56 – 61 marks

  8. Andhra Pradesh: 66 – 89 marks

  9. Jammu & Kashmir: 64 – 79 marks

  10. Jharkhand: 64 – 75 marks

  11. Uttrakhand: 53 – 69 marks

  12. Uttar Pradesh: 76 – 94 marks

  13. Gujarat: 86 – 92 marks

  14. Madhya Pradesh: 75 – 85 marks

  15. Maharashtra: 73 – 84 marks

  16. Kerala: 73 – 80 marks

  17. Karnataka: 73 – 86 marks

  18. Tamil Nadu: 71 – 88 marks

  19. Odisha: 69 – 84 marks

  20. West Bengal: 67 – 91 marks

  21. Manipur: 56 – 90 marks

  22. Mizoram: 64 – 70 marks

  23. Telangana: 59 – 70 marks

  24. Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 54 – 66 marks

  25. Chattisgarh: 63 – 94 marks

  26. Nagaland: 75 – 87 marks

  27. Tripura: 78 – 94 marks

  28. Delhi: 88 – 96 marks

  29. Puducherry: 83 – 94 marks

SSC Constable GD Merit List 2023

  • The SSC Constable GD Merit List the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

  • The aspiring candidates will be able to check and download the merit lists

  • The merit list will have the names of the candidates and their ranks

  • The SSC will also release category wise merit lists

  • After you have gotten the name on the merit list, you will have to appear for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test.

  • The candidates will have to clear these tests if they wanted to get appointed for the posts.

How to Check SSC Constable GD Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Result button present at the top.

  • Click on the GD tab.

  • Then click on the SSC GD result 2023 link.

  • The SSC GD result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  • You can view, save, and download the result PDF.

