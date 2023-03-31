ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 Date: Steps To Download Marksheet, Latest Details Here

ICSE 10th Class Result 2023 Date & Time. Check important Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) results 2023 anytime soon on the official website, cisce.org.
According to reports, the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023 is likely to be declared in the month of May. Candidates who appeared in the ICSE Class 10 examination this year can download and check their result by following the steps mentioned below.
The CISCE has not yet announced the ICSE class 10 result date and time yet. However, according to an earlier official notification, "The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education Examination, Year 2023 results will be issued through the Conveners to the Heads of Schools in the month of May 2023. The results will not be available from the office of the CISCE in New Delhi."
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on ICSE 10th Class Results 2023.
Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to download the result.
Go to the official website, cisce.org
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the ICSE Class 10 Result 2023
A login page will open on the screen
Enter the personal login details like Unique identification number and index number
Your result will show up on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy of ICSE Class 10 Marksheet 2023 for further reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)