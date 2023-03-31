Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date Expected in May: Check Important Details Here

The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 is likely to be declared in May. However, the Class 12th result date and time has not been announced by the Department of Pre-University Education yet.

Considering the past trends, it is anticipated that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be out in May 2023. Once released, candidates can download and check the result on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Check this space regularly to get the latest and important updates on Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Result 2023.