Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date Expected in May: Check Important Details Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 may be released in May. Latest Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2023 is likely to be declared in May. However, the Class 12th result date and time has not been announced by the Department of Pre-University Education yet.
Considering the past trends, it is anticipated that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result will be out in May 2023. Once released, candidates can download and check the result on the official websites, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.
This year, approximately 7.27 lakh candidates had registered for the Karnataka PUC exam. The exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 9 to 29 March 2023.
The Karnataka PUC topper list 2023 will be declared on the aforementioned website along with the result.
To download and check the Karnataka PUC Result 2023, candidates would require to use their personal login credentials like roll number, date of birth, and more.
According the past Karnataka 2nd PUC result trends, the result is generally declared within four weeks after the exam is concluded.
Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC 2022 was held from 16 April 16 4 May and the result was declared on 18 June 18.
Approximately, 61.88 percent of candidates successfully passed the Karnataka 2nd PUC Class 12 Exam Result 2022.
Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023
A login page will show up
Enter the required login details
Hit the submit option
Your Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Class Result 2023 will be displayed
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
