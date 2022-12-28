SSC CPO Delhi Police CAPF SI Result Out, Steps to Download Result & Cut Off

The Staff Selection Commission has released the CPO (Sub Inspector) Result. TSSC had organized the written examination for 4300 Vacancies of Sub Inspector in (Delhi Police & CAPF). The exam was conducted from 9 to 11 November 2022. The Answer Key is already on the official website at ssc.nic.in

As per the official schedule released by the authorities, SSC CPO Result 2022 was expected to be released around the last week of November 2022.

After the result declaration, candidates have to download the SSC CPO Merit List 2022 PDF to make sure they have a good rank in the merit list to get selected for the next exam of the recruitment. Know how to check the SSC CPO result 2022 and the cut off marks.