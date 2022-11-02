Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 Out: Rank, Scores, Cut-Off Marks - Details

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared on panjiyakpredeled.in. Here are the steps to check the scores.
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 has been officially declared by the Rajasthan Education Department on the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in. All the candidates who appeared in the exam can now download and check their scores by using personal login credentials like roll number and date of birth.
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2022 was conducted by the concerned authorities on 8 October 2022 via an offline mode. To qualify the exam, candidates belonging to general category must secure at least 50 percent marks, while those who fall under reserved categories have to score minimum 45 percent marks.
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Exam is held annually by the Rajasthan Education Department for candidates who want to pursue their education from different polytechnic colleges of the state.
This year approximately 5,99,249 candidates appeared in the Rajasthan BSTC exam. Now that the result has been released, candidates are waiting for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Merit List 2022, cut off scores, and counselling process. Only those candidates who will qualify the BSTC Pre DElEd Exam 2022 will be eligible to appear for the counselling, after which they will be allotted colleges as per their ranks.
The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 was announced yesterday, 1 November 2022 post afternoon. Candidates who want to know how to download their scorecards from the official website must follow the below steps.
Go to the official website, panjiyakpredeled.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'New Notifications' section.
Click on the direct result link that reads "Pre DElEd 2022 Result is Live Now".
A login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your personal details like roll number and date of birth.
Hit the 'Find Results' option.
Your BSTC Pre DElEd result will appear on your computer screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
