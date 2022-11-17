SSC CPO Answer Key 2022 Out: Steps to Download & Last Date to Raise Objections

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the answer key for recently held Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (Paper-I) Examination 2022 on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The tentative answer has been released for SSC CPO Paper 1 Exam 2022 that was conducted from 9 to 11 November 2022 in a computer-based mode across different cities of the country.

Candidates who appeared in the exam must remember that the final answer key is yet to be released. As of now, they can download the provisional answer key along with response sheets from the aforementioned website using their personal login credentials.