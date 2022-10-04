MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Check the Dates Here

MPBSE Class 10th,12th date sheet 2022 released.
(Photo: The Quint)
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the dates for Madhya Pradesh Board exams to be held for Class 10th and 12th.
The candidates appearing for the MP Board Class 10th or 12th examination for the 2022-23 session must be well aware and informed about the exam dates and schedule. Board informed about the exam date and schedule through an official notice.
According to the notice released by the MPBSE board, the Diploma in High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational (Old), Pre-School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal (DPSE) / Physical Education Training Examination year 2023 will be held from the months of February to March.
The MPBSE board will conduct the practical exams from 13 February to 25 March.
The theory exams will be conducted from 15 February 15 to 20 March 2023.
Besides all this, the board also informed that the detailed exam schedule for both practical and theory exams may be released separately.
The board will soon release the complete schedule of board examinations on its official website.
