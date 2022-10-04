MPBSE 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Schedule Out, Check the Dates Here

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the dates for Madhya Pradesh Board exams to be held for Class 10th and 12th.

The candidates appearing for the MP Board Class 10th or 12th examination for the 2022-23 session must be well aware and informed about the exam dates and schedule. Board informed about the exam date and schedule through an official notice.

According to the notice released by the MPBSE board, the Diploma in High School / Higher Secondary / Higher Secondary Vocational (Old), Pre-School Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal (DPSE) / Physical Education Training Examination year 2023 will be held from the months of February to March.