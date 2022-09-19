SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment: 20,000 Posts, Eligibility, and Other Details Here

SSC CGL Recruitment begins for 20,000 posts. Eligibility, Application Fee, and Other Important Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started a recruitment notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2022 to fill up almost 20,000 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts from the official website – ssc.nic.in. The SSC CGL exam 2022 will be conducted for different Group B and Group C posts in various departments.
Let us know the important dates, eligibility, qualification, age limit, application fee, and last date to apply.
According to an official recruitment notification released by SSC on its official website, the following are some of the important dates that candidates must know.
Application Process Start Date: 17 September 2022
Application Process End Date: 8 October 2022, 11 pm
Chalan Generation Last Date: 8 October 2022, 11 pm
Last Date of Payment Via Chalan: 9 October 2022, 11 pm
Application Correction Start Date: 12 October 2022
Application Correction End Date: 13 October 2022, 11 pm
SSC CGL Tier - I Examination Date: Likely December
SSC CGL Tier - II Examination Date: To be notified later
The total number of posts for SSC CGL recruitment 2022 for Group B and C posts is 20,000. However, these are just tentative vacancies, the exact number of posts will be notified later by the concerned authorities. Keep visiting the official website regularly to stay updates.
The eligibility and educational qualifications for the ongoing SSC CGL Recruitment 2022 is a bachelor's degree from a well-recognised institution/university. Candidates who are in the last year of their graduation can also apply, provided they submit their essential qualification proof on or before the last date – 8 October 2022.
To know the complete details about the eligibility and education qualification of SSC CGL posts, please follow the link, [ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/notice_CGLE_17092022.pdf].
All the candidates applying for the SSC CGL posts must remember that the age limit varies for different posts. Complete details are available on the official website.
Candidates must know that the application fee for SSC CGL posts is Rs 100. SC, ST, women, ex-servicemen, and PwBD candidates are exempted from the application fee.
The last date to apply for different SSC CGL posts 2022 is Saturday, 8 October 2022.
Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in
On the home page, go to the latest news section and click on the SSC CGL direct recruitment link
Register yourself and note down the login credentials
Log in using the credentials created during the registration process
An application form will be displayed on your computer screen
Fill all the details correctly
Upload the required documents
Pay the application fee
Hit the 'submit' option
Download, save, and print a copy of the application form for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)