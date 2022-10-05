UGC NET 2022: Exam City Intimation Slip Released - Direct Link To Download Here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET (University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test) Exam City Intimation Slip 2022 for the exam that will be held on Saturday, 8 October.

Candidates who are going to appear in the UGC NET Exam 2022 can download the city intimation slip from the direct link available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The intimation slip will have important details mentioned, like the centre and city name.

According to the official notification, "it is informed that the Advanced Intimation of Centre/City Slip for the candidates of the UGC NET Examination is being displayed today, 3 October 3 2022.

All the candidates must remember that they have to download the UGC NET Admit Card 2022 separately. The UGC NET City Intimation Slip is just for knowing the details like examination centre name and city.