Children Less Prone to COVID, So Why Is Delhi Wavering on Reopening of Schools?

Tanya Aggarwal, lawyer and parent who was part of the delegation, said that their memorandum touched upon how children are facing "social and emotional loss" in addition to a learning loss.

She said that children need to be in the midst of others and that the social element of school is very important – something that her six-year-old son has been missing.

"He has spent ages 4 to 6 in front of his screen. It is difficult for such a small child to understand how to read and write without going to school… Schools exist for a reason. If I have to recreate it (school environment), that is a full-time job in itself,” she told The Quint.

She further explained that not all parents have the ability to supplement online learning with other tools, such as tuition classes, and many do not have the devices needed for online classes in the first place.