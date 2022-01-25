COVID-19: Delhi Government Mulls Reopening Schools Soon

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, 22 January, that a proposal may be placed before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to reopen schools in Delhi since a large number of students have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report by NDTV, the minister said that 85 percent of government school students have been vaccinated. However, vaccination is moving at a snail’s pace in Delhi private schools, he added.