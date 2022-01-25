COVID-19: Delhi Government Mulls Reopening Schools Soon

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday, 22 January, that a proposal may be placed before the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to reopen schools in Delhi since a large number of students have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report by NDTV, the minister said that 85 percent of government school students have been vaccinated. However, vaccination is moving at a snail’s pace in Delhi private schools, he added.
Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s Education Minister, said, “While government schools are moving towards fulfilling their target of vaccination, inoculation is being done at a snail's pace in private schools. Except East Delhi district, private schools have failed to achieve even 50 percent vaccination coverage,” as quoted by LiveMint.
He also said that 100 percent vaccination will help shift schools from "online to offline."
As per a statement by the Delhi government, less than 2 lakh students in private schools out of the eligible 3.5 lakh students have been vaccinated till 21 January.
The statement said, “Only 42 percent of eligible students have been vaccinated in private schools till 21 January. Private schools have about 3.5 lakh eligible students for COVID vaccination, but not even 2 lakh have been vaccinated till date.”
The vaccination drive in for students in the 15-18 age group in Delhi began on 3 January this year.
