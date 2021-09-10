80% of Adolescent School Children Reported Learning Losses in Pandemic: UNICEF

Several educational institutions have taken to online teaching due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increasing children’s digital footprint.
The prolonged shutdown of schools triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to alarming inequities in learning opportunities for children in South Asia, according to a UNICEF report.
The report said that the pandemic affected 80 percent of children in India between the ages of 14-18 as the education sector moved from physical classes to a virtual mode.
Among them, girl children from disadvantageous communities and children with disabilities faced the biggest challenges in learning.
The unavailability of internet and digital resources severely hampered efforts to roll out remote learning, the report said.
Household surveys commissioned by UNICEF in six states – Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Assam – found that in India, 42 percent of children between 6 and 13 years reported not using any type of remote learning tool during school closures.
While students in urban areas were found to be using remote learning tools more than rural students did, the situation has been worse for economically weaker sections where families were found to be struggling to afford even a single device.
Across the six states, 10 percent of students do not use smartphones, feature phones, TV, radio, or laptops/computers, for any purpose, whether privately owned or accessed within or outside of the household.
The UNICEF report also said that in Sri Lanka, 69 percent of parents of primary school children said that their children were learning “less” or “a lot less", while in Pakistan, 23 percent of younger children did not have access to any device that could support remote learning.
