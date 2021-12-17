Is Shutting Schools in Delhi Over Air Pollution a Wise Decision? Experts Speak

Earlier, on 2 December, the Supreme Court slammed the Delhi government for opening schools despite severe air pollution. A day later, the Delhi government had declared schools shut from 3 December. The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant, observed that parents were working from home while children had to go to school.

Schools had opened for all classes in November only to be shut two weeks later due to air pollution. They were opened again on 29 November and shut from 3 December.