Tamil Nadu Schools Open for Class 10 & 12 Students After 10 Months

Students of Classes 10 and 12 in Tamil Nadu returned to schools on Tuesday, 19 January, after a gap of 10 months, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions.
The schools were closed in April 2020 to help curb the spread of coronavirus in India.
Schools will have to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Students attending the school will have to first take the consent of their parents and produce a consent letter.
Students, teachers and staff will have to wear masks, use hand sanitizers regularly, maintain social distancing and go through thermal screening.
According to a report in NDTV, authorities have been directed to provide hand sanitizers in each classroom, organise proper hygiene and hand-washing facilities, disinfect the common areas and provide Zinc and Vitamin tablets to the students. State government took the decision to reopen schools after discussing it with teachers and parents.
The Tamil Nadu government has announced trimming of the syllabus by about 40 percent and the schools have been told to complete the important topics first.
(With inputs from IANS)
