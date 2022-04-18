REET 2022 Registration To Begin Today, Check Application and Exam Dates

REET 2022 online registration to begin today, 18 April 2022.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is ready to formally begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022.
Candidates who are interested to apply for REET 2022 have to complete the registration process online through the official website.
The interested candidates should keep checking the website and see all the latest details about the application process.
The official website that contains all the details about the REET 2022 online application process is reetbser2022.in.
To know more about the REET 2022 online registrations, candidates should take a look at the official website.
The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on 23 July 2022 and 24 July 2022.
Candidates applying for the examination are requested to remember the exam dates.
Candidates are requested to take note of the REET 2022 exam date and timings to avoid any confusion later on.
Candidates should also note that the deadline for submitting application forms online is 18 May 2022 and no registrations will be accepted after the last date.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates can follow to register for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022:
Go to the official website of REET - reetbser2022.in.
Click on the REET 2022 link available on the homepage.
Fill out the registration form correctly by providing all your details.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
Pay the application fee online.
Keep a hard copy of the form.
