CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Admit Cards Released for Private Candidates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for private students appearing for term 2 examinations. Candidates appearing for Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 exams can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

The term 2 examinations for both the classes will begin on 26 April 2022 and the exams for Class 10 students will end on 15 May 2022 and for Class 12 students on 15 June 2022.

Private candidates can follow the steps given here to download their admit cards.