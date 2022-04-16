CBSE Term 2 Exams 2022: Admit Cards Released for Private Candidates

Steps to download CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 2 Admit Card 2022.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for private students appearing for term 2 examinations. Candidates appearing for Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 exams can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The term 2 examinations for both the classes will begin on 26 April 2022 and the exams for Class 10 students will end on 15 May 2022 and for Class 12 students on 15 June 2022.
Private candidates can follow the steps given here to download their admit cards.
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Admit cards for private students'.
A new page will open to select from the options like application number, candidate's name, previous year, and roll number.
Candidates will have to enter the user ID, password, and security pin to login.
The admit card for Class 10 or 12 term 2 exams will be displayed on the screen.
You can download and take a print for future use.
