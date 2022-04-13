OJEE 2022: Odisha JEE Application Date Extended, Fill Form by 30 April 2022

OJEE 2022 registration deadline extended.
The application deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has been officially extended so that the candidates can register themselves.
The board has given this information by issuing an official notification on the website so that the candidates are updated about the latest changes regarding the registration.
Candidates who are interested to apply for the Odisha JEE 2022 exam can register themselves online on the official website - ojee.nic.in.
They can also find the notification stating the extension of the registration date on the website.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is conducted for admissions into different courses including B Pharm, MCA, MBA, Int MBA, B. CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, M Pharm and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses.
There is no official notification by the board stating the OJEE 2022 exam date as of yet. Candidates who are registering are requested to constantly check the official site for all the updates.
Here is a step-by-step process that the candidates should follow to apply for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. The last date to register has been extended to 30 April 2022.
Step 1: Go to the official site - ojee.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that states 'Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022' on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter the required credentials correctly to log in.
Step 4: Fill in the application form and verify all the details.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents.
Step 6: Pay the application fee online and click on submit.
Step 7: Download the form from the website and take a printout.
It is to be noted by the candidates that they should finish the application process for OJEE 2022 within the deadline.
