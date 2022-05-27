RBSE 5th, 8th, 10th & 12th Results 2022 To Be Out Soon on Official Website

The RBSE Result for 5th and 8th classes will not be released on Friday, 27 May 2022. There were rumors that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) would announce the result of Classes 5 and 8 on this date, but as per media reports, the RBSE is expected to release results online by the first week of June 2022.

The board, however, has not made any official announcement regarding the same.

Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 examinations can check the results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Students will require to enter their login credentials to check the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 Results 2022.