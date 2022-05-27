RBSE 5th, 8th, 10th & 12th Results 2022 To Be Out Soon on Official Website

RBSE 12th Result 2022 to be out soon.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The RBSE Result for 5th and 8th classes will not be released on Friday, 27 May 2022. There were rumors that the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) would announce the result of Classes 5 and 8 on this date, but as per media reports, the RBSE is expected to release results online by the first week of June 2022.
The board, however, has not made any official announcement regarding the same.
Students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 examinations can check the results on the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Students will require to enter their login credentials to check the Rajasthan Board Class 5 and 8 Results 2022.
As per media reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will release the result of the RBSE Class 5th and 8th board examinations by 1 June 2022 or the first week of June.
Earlier, the board was expected to release the results for classes 5th and 8th on 25 May 2022. However, the board will first announce the date and time and then declare the result.
As per the reports, the board will be announcing the 10th and 12th board results a few days after releasing the 5th and 8th board results.
Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on link that reads 'RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2022'.
A login window will appear on the screen.
Enter roll number and other details to log in.
Click on submit tab and the Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th results will be displayed on the screen.
Download the results and take a printout for future reference.
