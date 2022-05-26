MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Declared: Check Meghalaya Board 12th Result Details

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has officially announced the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores as the board has officially released them on the website. Candidates must note that the result of the HSSLC (Science, Commerce, and Vocational) examinations has been formally published by the Meghalaya Board on Thursday, 26 May 2022.

Candidates can check their scores and download the result on the official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. They can go to either of the mentioned websites and check their marks. The websites also contain the latest details and updates by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE).