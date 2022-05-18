RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Result Dates To Be Out by 23 May, Check Details

RBSE 10th and 12th Result dates 2022 to be out by 23 May
(Photo: The Quint)
According to official reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in its final phase of preparing the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022. This year, lakhs of students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 and are waiting for the results.
The board is expected to announce the date for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 by next week. As per media reports, the dates for RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 for all three streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science – is expected to be announced around 23 May 2022.
There has not been any official announcement for the Rajasthan Board Results as of yet but as per the sources close to the board, the RBSE 12th Result 2022 may be out before the Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2022.
Tentatively, the RBSE Class 12 Results will be out in May; Science stream results will be announced first, followed by Commerce and Arts. The RBSE 10th Results 2022 for Secondary Class students will be released in the month of June 2022 (most likely by the second week of June 2022).
As per the reports by the sources close to the board, the evaluation of papers for class 12 students is in its final phase and the evaluation process for Class 10th is also moving forward and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2022. As per the progress of the evaluation process, RBSE results for Classes 10th and 12th will be out in time.