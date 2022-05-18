RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Result Dates To Be Out by 23 May, Check Details

According to official reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in its final phase of preparing the RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022. This year, lakhs of students appeared for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Exam 2022 and are waiting for the results.

The board is expected to announce the date for the Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 by next week. As per media reports, the dates for RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 for all three streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science – is expected to be announced around 23 May 2022.