AP EAMCET Result 2023 Date Confirmed: Steps To Download the EAPCET Scorecard

AP EAMCET Result 2023 Date and Time Announced. Details Here.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur (JNTU) will declare the AP EAPCET 2023 result shortly on the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Exam 2023 can download and check their EAMCET results by following the below.
According to a report by The Indian Express, "APSCHE chairman K Hemachandra Reddy said that EAPCET Result 2023 will be declared on 12 June 2023."
This year, AP EAPCET Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 15 to 23 May 2023. Prior to the result, the AP EAMCET answer key answer key was issued for the reference of candidates to check their tentative scores. The answer key was provisional and objectionable.
Go to the official website – cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the AP EAMCET Result 2023.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
The AP EAMCET Agriculture Exam was held from 15 to 19 May 2023 while as the AP EAMCET Pharmacy Examination were conducted from 22 May to 23 May.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on AP EAPCET Exam Results 2023.
