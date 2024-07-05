Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 Declared: How To Download Scorecards; Check Details

advertisement
Rajasthan PTET Result 2024: The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota officially declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) result recently for all concerned candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally download the results from the official website - ptetvmou2024.com. One should check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully and check if there are any mistakes.
The Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 has been prepared based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. You can check and download the scorecards only from the official website - ptetvmou2024.com. Make sure to check the scores and the personal details carefully. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the PTET results.
Keep your login credentials handy if you want to check your Rajasthan PTET scores on time. Enter the correct details otherwise, you will not be allowed to check your scores.
According to the latest official details, the Rajasthan PTET 2024 was conducted on 9 June, for all registered candidates. Candidates who appeared for it on the mentioned date were waiting to check their scores.
Candidates could raise objections against the provisional answer key from 17 June to 19 June. They had to pay an objection fee of Rs 100 per question. The objections submitted within the deadline were considered by the officials before releasing the results.
One should note that the PTET exam is conducted for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses provided by participating institutions of the state. You should download the result and save a copy for the future.
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 online:
Go to the official website - ptetvmou2024.com.
Open the PTET result link for the 2-year or 4-year course and a new page will appear on the screen.
Key in the login credentials and submit them.
Check the details on the Rajasthan PTET result.
Tap on the download option to save a soft copy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined