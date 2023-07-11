CUET UG Result 2023 Expected To Be Out This Week; Download At cuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency, NTA has been conducting the CUET exams for admission into Delhi University and other colleges. The last phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 exams for the year 2023 was from 21 to 23 June 2023. Candidates, who appeared for the exam must know that the results are likely to be declared this week though the official announcement has not been made yet. The results will be available at the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

This year around 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET 2023 exam out of which 36,242 students appeared in the last phase of the exam. Students can check their results from the official website using their application number and date of birth. CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key was out on June 29 and candidates could raise challenges till July 1. The revised provisional answer key was released on 3 July and 156 questions had being dropped.