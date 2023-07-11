CUET UG Result 2023 Expected To Be Out This Week; Download At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2022 is expected to be declared soon
(Photo: iStock)
The National Testing Agency, NTA has been conducting the CUET exams for admission into Delhi University and other colleges. The last phase of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 exams for the year 2023 was from 21 to 23 June 2023. Candidates, who appeared for the exam must know that the results are likely to be declared this week though the official announcement has not been made yet. The results will be available at the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.
This year around 14.9 lakh students registered for the CUET 2023 exam out of which 36,242 students appeared in the last phase of the exam. Students can check their results from the official website using their application number and date of birth. CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key was out on June 29 and candidates could raise challenges till July 1. The revised provisional answer key was released on 3 July and 156 questions had being dropped.
Students must know that the record of CUET UG results will be preserved up to 90 days from the date of declaration of results. The universities will publish their own merit list taking in consideration the CUET score.
CUET UG cut-off marks will be issued after the announcement of the results. CUET cut-off will be released considering various factors like the number of students, difficulty level of paper and others.
Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in
Click on Candidate Log in/Sign in.
Enter your application number and password to get access to the result
Candidates can check and download the CUET UG 2023 results.
You can also take a printout of the CUET UG result 2023 for future purposes.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)